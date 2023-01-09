The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,293,261, after 743 tests identified 45 new infections on Sunday, 55.56% of which were of unvaccinated persons. The test positivity rate now stands at 6.0%.

Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 11 positive tests, followed by Varna Region with 10 and Burgas Region with 5.

The active cases are 3,930. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 408, including 40 in intensive care. Of the 11 new hospital admissions, 27.27% were not vaccinated.

163 recoveries and no fatalities were reported over the last 24 hours.

With three new inoculations in the last 24 hours, 4,603,857 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 2,074,966 people are fully vaccinated, and 939,938 have received a booster jab (including 67,369 reboostered).