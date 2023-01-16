Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev handed the third and last government-forming mandate to the Bulgarian Socialist Party on Monday. It was taken by the formation’s leader Korneliya Ninova.

“Thank you for the trust. We shall do everything we can so a regular government could be formed. It is going to be difficult though not impossible,” Ninova said.

After the talk with the head of state she explained the BSP National Council will be asked for a mandate to hold negotiations with all parties in the Parliament and to hold a leaders’ meeting. If there is no agreement, then BSP will return the mandate unfulfilled.