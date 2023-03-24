Customs officers found EUR 1.5 million in undeclared cash at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint yesterday. The money was hidden in a car with an 18-month old baby inside.

The driver of the vehicle stated that the money had been acquired from the sale of buses, owned by his father, and that he was transporting the money to Turkey to purchase real estate. The information gave Maria Kirilova, Deputy Regional Prosecutor in Haskovo.

According to Georgi Gospodinov, head of customs at Kapitan Andreevo, the main route of currency is from Western Europe towards Turkey, and the cash is usually in US dollars, pounds and euro.