"We Continue the Change" co-chairman Kiril Petkov called on the largest political force in Parliament GERB to support the cabinet proposed by the coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria".

In a Facebook post, the former Prime Minister outlined three options for GERB. The first one is to support a government proposed by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and control the implementation of its programme through Parliament.

“The second option for GERB is to form a minority cabinet with the support of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), the Bulgarian Socialist Party and "There is Such a People" and go back to the years of backstage dealing. The third option is to for another early elections, but this would mean seeking support from the MRF again, because the distribution of forces will be the same,” Petkov wrote.