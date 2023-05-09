Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev said he would hand over the mandate for forming a government to GERB-SDS on May 15.

"It is logical that all attempts to form a government with the first mandate should be made because then the chances are the biggest. If an expert cabinet is formed, the big question is who will bear the political responsibility and how it will be distributed," Radev said.

He added that the risk of early elections in September is high. This means that Bulgaria could lose the momentum of what it has achieved so far; that we could lose not just money, but an opportunity to speed up reforms for modernization, President Radev pointed out.