An earthquake was registered in the region of Stara Zagora on Thursday afternoon. According to the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, the earthquake was measured 3.1 on the Richter scale.

It was registered at 11.22 AM at a depth of 2 km. Its epicenter was 20 km from Stara Zagora and 97 km from Plovdiv.

No casualties or damage have been reported.