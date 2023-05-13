Fitch Ratings credit rating agency has affirmed Bulgaria's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at 'BBB' with a positive outlook.

The Positive Outlook reflects the prospects of euro adoption, which would lead to further improvement in external metrics. Despite a series of inconclusive snap elections over the past two years, Fitch believes the key political parties remain committed to euro adoption.

The required legislative amendments should be adopted once the political environment stabilises, with risks around the timeline for eurozone entry mainly tied to meeting price stability criterion, Fitch writes.