The Parliament elected Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) MP Stoyu Stoev as chair of the parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

The decision was backed by 123 votes in favour, coming from GERB-UDF and CC-DB. The first election of a committee chairman by the 49th National Assembly comes after a gentlemen's agreement between the two largest political forces, according to which CC-DB got the Legal Affairs Committee chairmanship for three months while GERB's MP Rosen Zhelyazkov received support for the post of National Assembly Chair.

MPs from BSP for Bulgaria, Movement for Rights and Freedoms, There is Such a People voted against, while Vazrazhdane abstained.