A national inter-agency coordination mechanism to combat drug trafficking will be operational within days.

The reason for the establishment of the new body "is the circulation of a new synthetic drug, about a hundred times more active than heroin, which is spread by mixing it with other drugs and which has now appeared in Bulgaria after being distributed first in the US and then in Western Europe," Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said.

In addition to the security services, customs and police, the ministry of e-government will also join the war on drugs. "You know that a large part of this market is realised through online trade. We will also invite the National Association of Municipalities, mayors, schools and anti-addiction structures as partners," the prime minister explained.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

