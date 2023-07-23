Bulgaria's General Directorate of the Border Police warns of intense traffic at the border points of Bulgaria.

At the border with Serbia, traffic is intense at the entrance for cars at the Kalotina border crossing.



At the border with Romania, traffic is intense at the Kardam border crossing and the Vidin border crossing at the exit for trucks and for cars at all entry points.

At the border with Greece, traffic is heavy for passenger cars at the entry and exit of all border checkpoints.

At the border with Turkey, traffic is heavy at all border checkpoints.

At the border with the Republic of North Macedonia, traffic is normal at all border checkpoints.