"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (PP-DB) together with the initiative "Justice for everyone" have presented their project with ideas for constitutional changes. The main highlights are the introduction of a standard for the constitution of independent regulatory and control bodies, reforming the institute of caretaker cabinets, the possibility of an individual constitutional appeal by every citizen, limiting the mandates of mayors of municipalities to two, reducing the mandate of the chief prosecutor from 7 to 5 years.

It is also suggested that instead of March 3 - Bulgaria's Liberation Day, May 24 should be a national holiday of the country with the name "Bulgarian Word, Education and Culture and Cyrillic Letters Day", "emphasizing the role of the Cyrillic alphabet, created on Bulgarian lands, which changes, without exaggeration, the history of Europe and the world", Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov clarified.