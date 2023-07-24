The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 9, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

103 people are now in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 10 of them - in intensive care units. One patient is newly admitted to the hospital. There are currently 1,396 active cases.

8 people have been cured in the last 24 hours.