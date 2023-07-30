The designation of temporary warning zone in the Black Sea is usually done for a few days - while the military exercise lasts. More worryingly, Russia's 10-day notification period expired on July 28 and was extended by another 10 days for part of Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev told NOVA NEWS.

Asked whether the Bulgarian authorities would allow Ukrainian vessels to use the Bulgarian aquatory for the transportation of Ukrainian grain, the minister said that this would also require transit permission for Romanian and Turkish waters. According to Tagarev, "Russia is not right to disrupt navigation with the intention of deterring Ukrainian ships."

The Black Sea is too small for any country to have a 200-mile economic zone, but there is a clear regulation that in the exclusive economic zone there are no restrictions on the navigation of merchant vessels or actions of naval forces of other countries, the minister explained.