Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev signed a decree scheduling the elections for mayors and municipal councilors for October 29.

The head of state has determined the date after a meeting with representatives of the leadership of the Central Election Commission (CEC). The discussion was about the specifics of the local vote and the upcoming work on its organization.

The CEC has informed the president of the technical and logistical features that the commission must comply with for the local elections and its readiness for their holding.