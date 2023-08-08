Protest rallies are taking place in Sofia, Stara Zagora and across the country on Tuesday in support for the 18-year-old Debora Mihailowa, who was allegedly assaulted in Stara Zagora in late June. The rallies are a follow-up to the protests across the country last week.

Residents of Stara Zagora took part in the second protest against violence, organized by relatives of the local 18-year-old girl.

Debora's father, Krasimir Mihailov, who joined the protest in Stara Zagora, stated that he and his family do not want this case to be politicized. Mihailov specified: "All we want is justice. If there are guilty people and anyone has made a mistake, whether it was voluntarily or not, let them take responsibility. Debora's father expressed gratitude for the support for his family.

Mihailov said that Debora has made some progress, however, her mental state has not yet improved, and she will need more time.

Georgi Georgiev has been charged with inflicting medium bodily injury and making death threats. The hearing in the Stara Zagora District Court on the remand of the detainee is scheduled for Wednesday.