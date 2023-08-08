A group of 13 migrants without IDs were detained by police near Maglizh on Tuesday morning, the press centre of Stara Zagora Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry’s told BTA. The driver of the vehicle was also detained.

Interior Ministry stated that from the beginning of 2023 until August 7, the number of attempts to illegally enter Bulgaria by migrants through the border with Turkiye was 108,954, compared to 67,846 for the same period last year, marking an increase of 59%.