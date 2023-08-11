The Bulgarian Defence Ministry signed a contract with Polish state-owned company Wojskowe Zaklady Lotnicze Nr 2 S.A. to repair six engines for the Bulgarian MiG-29 fighter jets, the Ministry said in a press release here on Friday. The total price for the overhaul is EUR 9.552 million (BGN 18.682 million) excluding excise duty and VAT.

The timeframe for completing the repair work on each engine should be no more than nine months. The engines will be overhauled at the contractor's repair facility in Poland.

The Polish company was awarded the public procurement contract after the first-placed bidder, Bulgarian company Terem Holding EAD, informed that it refuses to sign the contract.

The purpose of the overhaul is to ensure airworthiness of the MiG-29 aircraft to perform combat duties until the F-16 Block 70 aircraft take over full protection of Bulgarian airspace, said Defence Minister Todor Tagarev at the Parliamentary Committee on Defence on July 19.