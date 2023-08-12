The conditions for tourism in the mountains are good on Saturday, the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) informed BTA. The weather is sunny and quiet. A weak wind is blowing in the region of Mount Botev in Stara Planina. The Sitnyakovo lift in Borovets and the chair lift of the Seven Rila Lakes are operating.

The MRS advises tourists to follow the marked routes and not to move alone in the mountains, to be dressed in appropriate gear, drink fluids and wear hats and sunscreen.

During the past 24 hours, there were no registered incidents with tourists.

According to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, it will be mostly sunny in the mountains. In the afternoon there will be cumulus clouds, with rainfall only in isolated places in the Western half of the country, moderate northeasterly windHighs at 1,200m will be around 22C, at 2,000 meters - around 14C.