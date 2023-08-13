A total of 126 fires were extinguished by firefighters during the past 24 hours, the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection said on Sunday.

Two people were injured. There were 22 fires with direct material damage, of which nine were in residential buildings, one in an industrial building, three in means of transport, one in forest massifs, two in outdoor facilities, and six were in other locations. There were 104 fires without material damage, affecting mainly dry grass, bushes and stubble.

During the day, the firefighters in the country also performed 27 rescue operations and assistance operations, removal of dangerous objects, rescuing animals, drainage and other activities.

Seven false calls have also been registered, informed the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection.