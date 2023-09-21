National Assembly Chair Rosen Zhelyazkov announced here Thursday the decision of the parliamentary group of Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) to appoint Boyko Rashkov of CC-DB to chair the parliamentary Committee for Control of the Security Services, the Application and use of the Special Intelligence Means and the Data Access under the Electronic Communications Act for this plenary sitting.

On Wednesday, Atanas Atanasov of CC-DB stepped down as chair of the Security Services Committee, citing GERB and GERB leader Boyko Borissov's decision to back out from their commitment to reform the services.

Zhelyazkov also reported that the Committee on Economic Policy and Innovation in the National Assembly has formed a permanent subcommittee to monitor activities in the fields of consumer protection and restriction of monopolies. The subcommittee has six members, one from each parliamentary group, chaired by Desislava Trifonova of GERB-UDF.