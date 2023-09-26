Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Mariya Gabriel held a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington. The meeting is within the second session of the Strategic Dialogue between Bulgaria and the USA.

"Support, coordination and a common response to challenges - these are the messages from my meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Thank you for the warm welcome. Our country is a strategic partner, a significant ally and a friend," Gabriel commented.

“The signing of the Memorandum between Bulgaria and the USA to counter foreign manipulation of information is of key importance in an environment of intensifying hybrid attacks and disinformation", the Deputy Prime Minister pointed out. "In a constructive spirit, within the framework of the Strategic Dialogue, we identified common approaches to global and regional problems,” Gabriel added.