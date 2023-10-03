Trade unions and protesting energy workers and miners in Bulgaria met the authorities in the building of the National Assembly on Tuesday. The ministers of energy, regional development and economy are to participate in the negotiations as well as representatives of the parties in the Parliament. The aim is to be found a way out of the crisis that led to huge demonstrations across the country.

Meanwhile, road blockades organized by protesters continue for a fifth day in a row. The workers have sent six requests to the authorities, including the withdrawal of the territorial plans for just green transition of the coal mining areas of Stara Zagora, Pernik and Kyustendil.

The Trakia and Struma highways remain closed near Stara Zagora and Dupnitsa, while the sub-Balkan road is closed near Gurkovo. There is also a blockade in Radnevo on the road to Nova Zagora. The Ruse - Svilengrad international road near the "Brickel" TPP in Galabovo is also closed, as well as the Stara Zagora-Dimitrovgrad road. Detour routes have been provided.