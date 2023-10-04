Bulgaria's Parliament approved the agreement between the government, the representatives of the ruling parties and the representatives of the trade unions in the energy sector. The document was signed on Tuesday after days of protests and road blockades across the country.

In the plenary hall the document was adopted with the votes of GERB-SDS, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB) and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF). Against voted Vazrazhdane, Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), There is Such a People party (ITN) and the independent MP Radostin Vassilev.

The opposition accused the government of negotiating unfavourable terms with Brussels, failing to protect the interests of protesting energy workers and miners and destroying the Bulgarian energy sector.