"I strongly support Bulgaria and Romania becoming part of Schengen. Germany is advocating for this in the EU and the prerequisites are in place," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after a meeting with Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov in Berlin.

"We are watching with great interest the reforms in the judicial system in Bulgaria, because the rule of law is one of the most important achievements in the EU," Scholz also stated.

According to him, Bulgaria and Germany are reliable partners, allies and friends.

"We had the opportunity to discuss some of the hottest topics," Denkov stated and emphasized that one of the important issues discussed was the protection of the EU's borders, as the results of Bulgaria's efforts against the trafficking of illegal migrants.

