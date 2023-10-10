"Bulgaria supports Israel in this horrific situation. In the budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in the central budget, there are funds for humanitarian aid. The question is for the specific ministries to contact Israel, to find out what they need and we will provide it". That was said by the Finance Minister Assen Vassilev on Tuesday.

He stressed that if oil prices rise, another compensatory measure will be sought for consumers, as the discount per litre on the state-subsidised price is economically unjustified.

Vassilev has also assured that by the end of the year the state budget will not exceed the planned deficit of 3%.

