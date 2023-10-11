57 Bulgarian citizens have returned to the country from Israel on Wednesday. The seats for them on a flight of a private airline had been secured by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy of Bulgaria in Tel Aviv.

Among those successfully brought out of Israel are 29 tourists, families with small children, citizens located in particularly risky areas, humanitarian cases.

If the security situation permits, the possibility remains to travel Tel Aviv Sofia with regular flights of Bulgaria Air and El Al, as well as the Haifa - Larnaca (Cyprus) ferry line, reports the Bulgarian Foreign ministry. With the implementation of the mentioned opportunities, practically all Bulgarian citizens who have applied for a short-term stay in Israel, as well as several humanitarian cases, will be covered.

