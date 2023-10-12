Photo: BGNES
The Trakia highway and the Pass of the Republic were unblocked on Thursday evening
Two weeks after the beginning of the protests of miners and energy workers in Bulgaria, they decided to unblock the Trakia highway and the Pass of the Republic. It happened although the demonstrators did not achieve their demand - the territorial plans for the coal regions in connection with the green transition be withdrawn from the European institutions.
Vehicular traffic will be restored after necessary road checks by law enforcement agencies.