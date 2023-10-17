Bulgarian nationals are advised to not undertake unnecessary trips to Brussels and, if already in the Belgian capital, to refrain from unnecessary travel within Brussels and to be extremely vigilant when in public places, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. The advice is valid until the terrorist threat level changes.

Belgium was put on a maximum alert for a terrorist threat after a gunman opened fire and killed two Swedish citizens and wounded a third person on Monday in Brussels. The competent Belgian authorities call for increased vigilance and avoiding unnecessary trips.