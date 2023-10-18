United Media, the leading media company in Southeastern Europe, is proud to announce that among the newly elected members of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, there are two representatives – Tatjana Pavlović and Stefana Zdravkova.

In September, the Academy welcomed 50 new members from 24 countries, including Tatjana Pavlović, Director Original Content Sales and Co-production at United Media, and Stefana Zdravkova, CEO of the Nova Broadcasting Group in Bulgaria.

"The fact that a prestigious international institution has chosen Tatjana and Stefana as members is an exceptional recognition of their professionalism, providing further affirmation of their high-quality work and contributions to the media and the media industry. We are proud of them and look forward to continuing to create top-notch content and set new standards in the television field," emphasized Aleksandra Subotić, CEO of United Media.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is the organizer of the renowned Emmy® Awards, which honour television projects produced outside the United States in various categories, including arts, comedy, documentaries, drama series, news, sports documentaries, telenovelas, TV movies/mini-series.

United Media, as a leading media company responsible for producing more than 40 series and 7 films, had the distinct honour of hosting the semi-final judging for the Emmy Awards twice. This year's judging, accompanied by a gala event, took place in Athens in September, while last year's event was held in Dubrovnik, gathering professionals from the film, TV, and creative sectors.

Tatjana Pavlović brings over 15 years of experience in international program sales, and since 2021, she has been responsible for promoting and selling original productions at United Media, enhancing collaborations with global media houses and co-production projects. Stefana Zdravkova has been leading NBG, the largest multiplatform media company, since May 2022. Previously, she served as the Executive Director of Net Info, one of the leading Bulgarian digital media companies. Nova Broadcasting Group operates under the United Media umbrella.