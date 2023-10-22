Hacker and DDoS attacks are the new normal, and we are actively preparing for such events, said Minister of e-Government Alexander Yolovski on NOVA.

"Such an incident can always happen, but this should not worry us because we are taking the necessary measures so that there is no loss of data," the minister assured in response to a question whether attacks on state institutions are expected on the eve of local elections.

Minister Yolovski reminded that the process of certification of voting machines is still ongoing. "When voting with machines, every voter can see their vote on the receipt," he assured about the security of the process. He stressed that both administrative and external experts are involved in the certification process to make it as secure and safe as possible.

On the topic of e-prescriptions, Minister Yolovski cited data showing that since the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, when they came into force, more than 38 million e-prescriptions have already been issued, and almost all of them have been filled.

Referring to the introduction of "white" prescriptions from October 16 this year, whereby all drugs for the treatment of diabetes and antibacterial drugs for systemic use are prescribed only electronically, the Minister assured that there is no problem with the technology. "There are minor details that need to be ironed out," Yolovski stressed. According to the data he presented, 65% of the "white" prescriptions issued have already been filled.

Around 347,000 electronic excuse slips have been issued to students since October 1. There have been no serious problems, Minister Yolovski further reported. He said the same technology could be introduced for kindergartens from next year. From the next school year, paper records of health conditions and vaccinations of the patient will no longer be used, he added.