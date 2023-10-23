Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov described the collection of Lukoil's excess profits from the difference in prices of the two types of oil as “realistic”, while talking to journalists in Blagoevgrad (Southwestern Bulgaria) on Monday.

"This was the focus of the discussion in the morning," he said regarding the morning meeting in parliament between the parties supporting the cabinet. It was attended by Denkov, Finance Minister Assen Vassilev, as well as representatives of the parliamentary groups of GERB-UDF, Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria and Movement for Rights and Freedoms. During the discussion, the participants agreed that the derogation should remain, and the refinery must pay the taxes due.

"It is not about a deal, it is about what is most useful for Bulgaria. What was proposed last week - to cancel the derogation within seven days - is impossible today, as it was months ago when such a proposal was also made. This would mean that the refinery will not have any oil in 10-15 days, when the stocks and reserves that are there are exhausted," Denkov stressed.