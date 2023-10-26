"You have our full support for Schengen. All the conditions for Schengen accession have been met," European Commission (EC) Vice-President Vera Jourova told Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov in Brussels, as quoted in a press release of the Council of Ministers on Thursday. Jourova noted that EC President Ursula von der Leyen had taken the same position.

Jourova highly assessed Bulgaria's efforts to protect EU's external border. According to her, it should be taken into account by the other member states. The EC expects Dutch experts to visit the area of Bulgaria's border in an upcoming mission in November.

Jourova noted as a big positive the termination of the Cooperation and Evaluation Mechanism for Bulgaria. Henceforth, Bulgaria and Romania will be assessed along with all other member states on the basis of objective criteria under the EU's annual rule of law mechanism.

Denkov briefed Jourova on the government's priorities. Jourova congratulated Denkov for the political will for the adoption of the anti-corruption legislation and the forthcoming amendments to the Constitution.

Denkov is in Brussels to present Bulgaria's case for joining the Schengen area at the European Council meeting on October 26-27. Earlier in the day, Denkov told journalists that the country is making progress.