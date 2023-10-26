European Commission Vice President for values and transparency Vera Jourova will pay a visit to Bulgaria, the Commission said on Thursday.

Jourova is to hold meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel, Justice Minister Atanas Slavov, Constitutional Court President Pavlina Panova, National Assembly Chair Rosen Zhelyazkov and members of parliamentary committees.

During her visit EC Vice President Jourova will take part in the first annual meeting of the Balkan Constitutional Forum, which will bring together members of the constitutional courts of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, Kosovo, Romania, North Macedonia, Turkiye, Croatia and Montenegro.

Also, Jourova will meet with representatives of the civil society, the media and public institutions in connection with the fight against disinformation in the European Union within the initiative “Bulgarian Coalition against Disinformation”.