The inflation in Bulgaria in November increased by 0.3% while the year-on-year comparison revealed a 5.4% surge in prices from November 2022. That shows the latest report from the National Statistical Institute.

Compared to December 2022, the November 2023 inflation rate settled at 4.4%. A broader annual average analysis spanning December 2022 to November 2023 against the preceding period showcased an overall 10.5% inflation rate.

Within the monthly scope, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels saw a 1.4% price hike, alongside notable increases in recreation and culture (1.4%) and restaurants and hotels (0.7%).

Prices dipped in clothing and footwear (0.9%), transport (0.6%), and furnishings, household equipment, and routine house maintenance (0.2%).