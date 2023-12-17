The National Assembly Committee on Budget and Finance adopted almost the entire bill on the 2024 state budget on second reading. That happened on a Sunday meeting.

The only part left to be handled by the Committee on Monday is an appendix about municipal projects which will receive funding from the central government.

Finance Minister Assen Vassilev said that all proposals he has been getting from municipalities will be submitted to the National Assembly by Monday noon. By that time, he will have reviewed all corrections to the proposed projects as the Budget Committee has found technical errors in them.

The Committee approved mainly budget proposals of the pro-government parties. The idea is that the expenditure increases approved by the Budget Committee will be financed by growing tax revenues from gambling, value added tax (including money to be raised on the basis of a requirement for advance declaration of goods of high fiscal risk), and capital investment cuts.