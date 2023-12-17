Monday in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny. Daytime temperatures will continue to rise, with highs between 8°C and 13°C.

The mountains will also be sunny. In the higher parts of the country there will be light and moderate winds. Temperatures will rise, reaching a maximum of 8°C at 1200 m and 3°C at 2000 m.

The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny with light winds from the west. Maximum temperatures will be 9-10°C, the same as the temperature of the sea water.