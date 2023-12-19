A member of the crew of the hijacked Bulgarian-owned, Malta-flagged ship Ruen has been evacuated with the assistance of the Indian Navy, the shipowner Navigation Maritime Bulgare announced on Tuesday.

The man was transferred to a warship to receive medical attention. After his health condition was assessed, the Indian medial team decided that the Bulgarian should be hospitalized.

The Ruen remains under the hijackers’ control.

Navibulgar added that it is working in coordination with the competent international authorities, and the safety of the crew is top priority.

The bulk carrier was boarded on December 14 in the eastern Indian Ocean. Bulgarian Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov said that the hijackers are presumably Somali pirates because the ship was bound for Somalia.

On December 15, the Indian Navy said it was tracking the Ruen. Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel said in a televised interview on December 17 that Sofia was in contact with all the institutions and international partners who can help in this very difficult situation.