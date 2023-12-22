The Netherlands Parliament voted late on Thursday evening to approve the position of the country's government in favour of Bulgaria becoming a full member of the Schengen border-free area, Bulgarian Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov told journalists on Friday. According to Stoyanov, the position of Austria is the only hurdle left regarding Sofia's Schengen bid.

Very intensive talks are underway between Bulgaria and Austria, and between Romania and Austria, Stoyanov said. EU institutions engaged in the process are taking part in the negotiations. The minister expressed hope that Austria will make a decision in the coming days. "This will hardly happen before New Year's Eve. What matters to us is to have a decision by Austria; it is less important whether it comes before or after New Year's Eve," he commented.

PM Nikolay Denkov said that, in a way, the Netherlands’ decision was expected and now Bulgaria has a better position to negotiate with Austria for the final decision about the country’s accession to Schengen. Commenting on President Rumen Radev's call on the government to ensure Bulgaria's full accession to Schengen by New Year’s Eve, Denkov said the negotiations are ongoing and they will end in a way that considers Austria's concerns, as this country has a serious migration problem. "Any appeals of a general nature do not help at all at the moment. Negotiations require delicacy, calmness, and arguments to be heard on the other side. If it [Bulgaria’s accession to Schengen] were so easy to do, the caretaker cabinet should have done it last year," Denkov stressed. Any comments such as what could have happened count for nothing now, he added.

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel: "I welcome the decision of the Dutch Parliament to agree to Bulgaria and Romania’s accession to the Schengen area. I would also like to thank [Dutch] Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his government who tabled the proposal last week. I am convinced that this action is in the interests not only of us and our northern neighbour, but also of the entire European Union."

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said that "thanks to the joint efforts we have [...] huge progress on Schengen with the Netherlands and a very clear plan for Austria, following the migration plan we adopted Thursday."

In his words, the Netherlands has fulfilled its commitment and has given Bulgaria a huge chance. "If we had not changed the Constitution in this way, which was also a requirement, the Netherlands Parliament would not have taken such a decision," Borissov stressed. He pointed out that Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel had already informed Hungary that the decision to abolish the Balkan Stream fees had already been promulgated in the State Gazette. "I am convinced that they will support us as well," Borissov added. In his words, there is one requirement from Austria - to protect the border. "Because I have done it and I know it is doable, I am not worried," Borissov said.