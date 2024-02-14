Lord David Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, will arrive on a working visit to Bulgaria, said the Foreign Ministry.

Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and the Deputy Prime Minister Gabriel will meet with Lord David Cameron on Wednesday. As part of their talks in the Council of Ministers, issues of bilateral interest will be discussed, tfollowed by a joint statement to the media. Lord Cameron will also hold meetings with representatives of the executive and legislative authorities.

The visit was at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel in the context of the intensified political dialogue between the two countries in the last six months. In October 2023, a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom was signed in London. In January 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Gabriel and Lord Cameron held a meeting within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos.