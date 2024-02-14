British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron, who is on a working visit here on Wednesday, said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin was allowed to take over another country, he would not stop there, but he would want more. If we want to fight for freedom, we must defend the country that is willing to defend its borders, said Cameron.

We know we are right in the battle against this illegal aggression, Cameron said. He pointed out that Bulgaria has provided three packages of crucial aid to Ukraine. The UK has a GBP 2.5 billion package for Ukraine, and the US Congress will approve another US aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday, Cameron said. He added that Ukraine was fighting against the Russian aggressor to preserve its sovereignty but also on behalf of the whole world. Vladimir Putin is engaging in an illegal invasion and a war that cannot be won, the UK Foreign Secretary said.

Cameron stated that all that is needed now is political will from the countries that support Ukraine. He added that this support should have a financial manifestation and praised Bulgaria for being a strong ally. He said that Bulgaria is an important partner of the UK in economic terms, a partner in Europe and an essential ally in NATO.

Cameron said that the talks agenda earlier Wednesday included the issue of migration. He said there were serious problems across Europe regarding illegal migration. People are crossing the English Channel in small boats, and that is why we are getting support from our friends and colleagues in Bulgaria to stop the import of such boats and the engines for them, he said. He said there is continued effort to stand up to the organized criminal gangs that trade in people.

The Foreign Secretary stressed the importance of fighting the disinformation coming from Russia. Here is the front line of Russian disinformation targeting oligarchs, media and energy companies. Issues such as migration are used to influence voters. We need to highlight the positive results that Bulgaria is achieving in this fight, he said.