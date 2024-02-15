There are conditions for increased avalanche danger at higher elevations in Bulgarian mountains, the Mountain Rescue Service told BTA on Thursday. Cloudy, with below freezing temperatures. Fog and mild wind in the higher parts of Rila and the Balkan mountain range.

Clouds over Western Bulgaria will scatter to mostly sunny in the afternoon, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Mostly cloudy over the mountains in the rest of the country, with possible light snow. Moderate to strong north-northeasterly wind. Highs: 1C at 1,200 m, minus 3C at 2,000 m.

Mountain hikers are advised to follow winter-time above-ground pathway markings and to keep in mind the fog present in higher parts. Other good practices in the mountain include travelling with adequate equipment, not going alone, making sure to have a fully loaded phone battery and notifying loved ones of the planned route.