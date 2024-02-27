The chairman of the parliamentary group of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Delyan Peevski, has alerted the Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Interior and the State Agency for National Security (SANS) about a network of 400 internet bots waging disinformation war and spreading pro-Russian propaganda in Bulgaria.

"SANS, the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor's Office should answer the question whether there is a network of pro-Russian bots operating on the territory of Bulgaria and who is behind this network? Is there evidence that Russia is conducting disinformation campaigns to confuse people through constantly changing narratives and versions of events, thereby threatening civil society and social peace. Entering the third year since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine and on the eve of the European elections, it is of utmost importance for the national security of Bulgaria and Europe to identify any forms of influence on Bulgarian citizens and to effectively counter any such encroachment in the name of democracy and the protection of civil rights and freedoms", the MRF press office said.