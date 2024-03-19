GERB's Prime Minister-designate Mariya Gabriel Tuesday handed President Rumen Radev a proposal for a government lineup. She was mandated to form a government Monday noon. About an hour later it transpired that the proposed government composition does not have the support of Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria.

Addressing President Rumen Radev, Gabriel said: "Nine months ago Bulgaria needed stability and we passed the mandate on to Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) in the name of the national interest. I also believe that I have made it clear all along that I will not compromise with the Constitution, the rule of law, the best democratic practices - openness and transparency." She added that her guiding principles would continue to be trust and dialogue.

Later on, Gabriel told reporters that all the proposed ministers were known to the public. "I stated clearly that I worked for one thing in the last nine months - to defend Bulgaria's interests as it needs a stable government now more than ever."

President Radev signed a decree proposing to the 49th National Assembly to elect Mariya Gabriel, the Prime Minister nominated by the largest parliamentary group, GERB-UDF.

Following is the proposed government:

Prime Minister, Foreign Minister: Mariya Gabriel

Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs: Nikolay Denkov

Minister of Finance: Assen Vassilev

Minister of Defence: Hristo Gadzhev

Minister of Interior: Kalin Stoyanov

Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: Andrey Tsekov

Minister of Justice: Atanas Slavov

Minister of Culture: Krastyu Krastev

Minister of Agriculture and Food: Kiril Vatev

Innovations Minister: Rosen Zhelyazkov

Minister of Economy: Bogdan Bogdanov

Minister of Education: Galin Tzokov

Minister of Transport and Communications: Georgi Gvozdeikov

Minister of Electronic Governance: Valentin Mundrov

Minister of Health: Katya Paneva

Minister of Tourism: Zaritsa Dinkova

Minister of Labour and Social Policy: Ivanka Shalapatova

Minister of Environment and Water: Ivelina Vasileva

Minister of Sports: Dimitar Iliev