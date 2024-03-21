Outgoing Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov will attend a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, said the Government press service. Denkov will also attend a Nuclear Energy Summit in the Belgian capital on Thursday.

During the meeting, EU leaders will discuss continued support for Ukraine in the context of Russia's war, security and defence, developments in the Middle East, enlargement, foreign relations, migration, agriculture and the European semester. They will also hold a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

On Wednesday, during the weekly meeting of the Cabinet in Sofia, it was decided that Bulgaria would deliver a strong message of support for Ukraine at the European Council meeting.

The issue of foreign relations will also be discussed in Brussels, including the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the situation in Belarus. On migration, leaders will review the state of play on the issue.

The EU leaders will discuss Bosnia and Herzegovina's progress on the basis of the European Commission's report of March 13 on Enlargement.