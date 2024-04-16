The grave of the late head of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church (BOC), Patriarch Neophyte, who died on March 13 at the age of 78, has been desecrated, BOC said on Tuesday.

Patriarch Neophyte is buried under the colonnade of the St. Nedelya church in Sofia.

Vandals have removed the cross from the grave. Part of the cross is broken, as well as part of the marble surrounding the grave.

A suspect of the crime has been detained by the police later on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said.