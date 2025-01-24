Замърсяването на въздуха в тайландската столица Банкок наложи затварянето на повече от 350 училища - с над 100 повече от предишния ден. Банкок беше класиран на 7-мо място в света по замърсяване на въздуха от IQAir.

The air pollution in Bangkok this morning is dire, and conditions are expected to worsen over the next few days.



This is only the beginning of the smog season, which is expected to last until March.



