Тайландската столица беше класирана на 7-мо място в света

Замърсяването на въздуха в тайландската столица Банкок наложи затварянето на повече от 350 училища - с над 100 повече от предишния ден. Банкок беше класиран на 7-мо място в света по замърсяване на въздуха от IQAir.  

„Столичната администрация на Банкок затвори 352 училища в 31 района поради замърсяването на въздуха“, се казва в съобщение, споделено в официалната ѝ група LINE.

