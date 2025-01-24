Тайландската столица беше класирана на 7-мо място в света
Замърсяването на въздуха в тайландската столица Банкок наложи затварянето на повече от 350 училища - с над 100 повече от предишния ден. Банкок беше класиран на 7-мо място в света по замърсяване на въздуха от IQAir.
The air pollution in Bangkok this morning is dire, and conditions are expected to worsen over the next few days.— Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) January 24, 2025
This is only the beginning of the smog season, which is expected to last until March.
Photos from Don Mueang Airport #Thailand #Bangkok #AirPollution #ฝุ่น… pic.twitter.com/nkj3iXmyJy
„Столичната администрация на Банкок затвори 352 училища в 31 района поради замърсяването на въздуха“, се казва в съобщение, споделено в официалната ѝ група LINE.
Редактор: Цветина Петкова
(1/2) #Bangkok Air Quality Information Center reports the situation of particulate matter not exceeding 2.5 microns (PM 2.5) in Bangkok for Jan 24, at 07:00. Dust particles are trending upward, with air quality at levels that affect health. #AirQuality #PM2point5 #thailand pic.twitter.com/tYcWPPrLn2— Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) January 24, 2025