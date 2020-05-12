GERB party is to submit to the National Assembly a proposal for reducing VAT for restaurants, catering establishments and entertainment sector, categorized under the Tourism Act. The idea is the tax to become 9%. That was agreed at a Tuesday meeting of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov with representatives of hotel and restaurant business in Bulgaria.

Borissov said such a measure is a political risk but it will support the sector during the COVID-19 crisis.

It will be prepared an anti-crisis plan for providing credits and grants from Bulgarian Development Bank. Tourism experts will participate in that activity.

At the meeting it was decided that Ordinance No 18 will come into force from March 1, 2021.