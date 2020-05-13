At a press conference on May 13, as the final hours of the State of Emergency battling the COVID-19 outbreak, the Health Minister Kiril Ananiev announced that the government had agreed to declare an epidemic situation in Bulgaria up to June 14.

Everyone who enters the country - a bulgarian or a foreigner, will continue to be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine, he added.

Moreover, public parks and gardens will be open to all but the schools will remain closed until the end of the academic year.

Ananiev talked about the prospect of opening the kindergartens as well. "An algorithm is beeing developed along with the Education Ministry regarding the re-opening of the kindergartens. That would be only possible with a maximum of 10 to 12 children per group", he said.