The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has reached 2,138, the task force said on Thursday morning.

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 38. They are registered as it follows: Sofia (7 cases), Blagoevgrad (10 cases), Yambol (6 cases), Razgrad (5 cases), Kyustendil (2 cases), Vidin (2 cases), Veliko Tarnovo (1 case), Pernik (1 case), Pleven (1 case), Russe (1 case), Sliven (1 case) and Smolyan (1 case).

2 new cases of positive medical staff are registered - one in Sofia and another one in Razgrad. The total number of infected medics are now 230.

There are already 545 cured patients countrywide.