1094 samples were tested for the past 24 hours in Bulgaria. 36 of them turned to be positive for COVID-19, Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev said on Sunday morning. 15 of them are hospitalized.

240 medical professionals were tested positive for COVID-19 in the country. The overall active cases are 1505.

598 patients are already cured from the infection. "There are 14 cases of people positive for Q fever in Bulgaria as well", Prof. Kantardzhiev added.

The number of lethal cases related to COVID-19 are now 108.